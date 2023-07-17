DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $33.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.55 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

