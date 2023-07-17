Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in June

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the June 15th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,610.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $10.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRETF shares. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

