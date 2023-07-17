Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 1,474 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $164.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

