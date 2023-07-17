Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

