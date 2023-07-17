DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in June

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 550,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 411 ($5.37) to GBX 372 ($4.86) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith stock remained flat at $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

