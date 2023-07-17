Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 387,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,623. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

