Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 95.2% in June

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.77. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,355. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.
About Ebara
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.