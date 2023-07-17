Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 95.2% in June

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.77. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,355. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.