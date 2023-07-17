Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $24.75

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $22.28. Ebix shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 244,945 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $824.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ebix by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ebix by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ebix by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

