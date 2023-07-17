eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $602.51 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. eCash has a total market cap of $602.51 million and approximately $62.21 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,157.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00808749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00120679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,445,317,173,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,445,348,423,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.