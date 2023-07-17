eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.0 days.

OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Monday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

