Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOLOW remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

