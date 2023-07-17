Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.30

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.30 and last traded at $139.65, with a volume of 347059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.34.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

