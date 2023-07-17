ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,193.80

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.70 million and $6,193.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,149.75 or 0.99959425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03756045 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,488.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.