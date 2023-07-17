Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 68.9% in June

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Emmaus Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Monday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.33.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

