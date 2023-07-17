ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
ENEOS Price Performance
JXHLY traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.93. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.93.
ENEOS Company Profile
