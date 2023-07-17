ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

JXHLY traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.93. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.93.

Get ENEOS alerts:

ENEOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.