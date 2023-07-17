Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $16.33

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $15.97. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1,346 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Insider Activity

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,365.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,365.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,634.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,592 shares of company stock worth $718,511. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

