EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$88.00 at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$74.65. 34,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,021. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EQB will post 10.5919283 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.