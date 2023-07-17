EQB (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00. The company traded as high as C$75.45 and last traded at C$75.37, with a volume of 27055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.38.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

EQB Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 10.5919283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

