ERC20 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.48 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $83.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.19 or 1.00079413 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01016689 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $576.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars.

