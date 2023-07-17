Ethereum (ETH) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,912.53 or 0.06343500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion and approximately $6.67 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,201,013 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

