Everdome Price Reaches $0.0012 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Everdome has a market cap of $21.89 million and $378,340.99 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

