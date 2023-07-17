EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.87% of EVgo worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

EVgo Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $81,392.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at $332,746.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $4.39. 4,941,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,947. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

