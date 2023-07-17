Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

