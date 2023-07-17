Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIFZF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $39.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

