Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.