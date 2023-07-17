Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

