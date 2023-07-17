FAT Brands Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Free Report ) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

