FAT Brands Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FAT Brands
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
