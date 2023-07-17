FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $255.55. The stock had a trading volume of 155,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $262.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

