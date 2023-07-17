FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 9.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $230,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of FDX opened at $256.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

