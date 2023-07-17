Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Sells 449 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $233.53 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

