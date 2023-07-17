Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.38 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $190.56 million and $37.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,157,760 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

