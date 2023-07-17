Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLMNY remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.