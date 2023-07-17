FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 384,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 819,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $444.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,019,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 99,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

