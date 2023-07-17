First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FTCS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.53. 324,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,761. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
