First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.30

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 3108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
