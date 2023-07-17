First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.30

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 3108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

