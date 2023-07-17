First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 155.3% in June

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $64,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $82,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 200,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,162. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

