First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 61,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

