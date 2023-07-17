Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Trading 165,000% Higher

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 165,000% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Fortem Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.
About Fortem Resources
Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
