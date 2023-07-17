Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
FTCO opened at 6.62 on Monday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.56.
About Fortitude Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- Investors Like Adobe’s Potential To Leverage Generative AI
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.