Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 125505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

