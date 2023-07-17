Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:FEC opened at C$10.90 on Thursday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$338.57 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 2.2304609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

