Fruits (FRTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.43 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $3.43 million and $125,881.07 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Fruits alerts:

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

