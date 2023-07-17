Fundamentum LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Fundamentum LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 147,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 798,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 941,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,855. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.