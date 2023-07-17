Fundamentum LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Essex LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $551.47. The stock had a trading volume of 672,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.