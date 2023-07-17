Fundamentum LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.35. 570,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,926. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

