Fundamentum LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.59. 363,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,240. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

