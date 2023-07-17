Fundamentum LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fundamentum LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB remained flat at $35.33 on Monday. 5,098,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,670,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.