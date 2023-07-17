Fundamentum LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $908.40. 922,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $792.32 and its 200 day moving average is $671.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.