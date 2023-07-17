Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FUWAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. Furukawa Electric has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

About Furukawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, optical fiber identifier, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.