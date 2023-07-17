Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 744,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

